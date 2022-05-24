2022 May 24 17:49

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade expects delivery of hydrogen-powered prototype ship by 2024

The Ministry is working on development of technologies, equipment and special testing ranges

The first prototype ship running on hydrogen can be delivered in two years, Matvey Ayrapetov, Head of the Department for Development of Engineering and Hydrogen Industry, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said at the 13th International Forum “Ecology”.

“In the segment of hydrogen energy, the Ministry of Industry and Trade is working on development of technologies and equipment for serial production as well as creation of special testing ranges. As for water transport, hydrogen-powered ship is being developed with the delivery of the prototype ship scheduled for 2024,”said the official.

Besides, the Ministry of Industry and Trade expects that the share of electric transport in Russia’s energy storage system (ESS) will reach about 75% by 2030 with local production strivings (the Ministry estimates the share of Russian lithium-ion ESS in the global market at about 0.1% today). No calculations on hydrogen e-transport have been provided.