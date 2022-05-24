2022 May 24 17:10

DP World is to combine its two multimodal operators in Europe

DP World is to combine its two multimodal operators in Europe, P&O Ferrymasters Ltd. and Unifeeder Shortsea with immediate effect, offering an enhanced proposition to its customers across Europe, according to the company's release. Through the agreement based joint venture, DP World will establish a single brand - P&O Ferrymasters - combining the strengths of both operators and offering customers Intra- European multimodal transportation solutions via trailer, container, and rail, complemented by a set of strong supportive logistics solutions.

Unifeeder Shortsea is a business unit of Unifeeder A/S. It will now operate under the new joint trade name P&O Ferrymasters. All present agreements with P&O Ferrymasters and Unifeeder Shortsea will be honoured and remain in place and there will be no changes to the daily business or operations.

DP World is the provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe.