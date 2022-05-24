2022 May 24 16:50

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard reports successful completion of North Pole platform contractor sea trials

Image source: Admiralteiskie Verfi

The trials held in the Gulf of Finland waters included checking of communication, ranging and navigation systems

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) reports successful completion of contractor sea trials of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole (Severny Polyus).

Contractor sea trials held in the Gulf of Finland waters included checking of communication, ranging and navigation systems. The shipyard specialists have checked operation of auxiliary diesel generators, main engine and auxiliary systems including auxiliary boiler units, conducted speed and maneuverability trials.

Upon return of the North Pole to the outfitting quay, personnel of Admiralteiskie Verfi will conduct faults removal and continue preparations for the delivery of the platform to the customer, the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet).

The ship will later join the fleet of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute (AARI).

The platform is built in the framework of the state programme on social and economic development of the Arctic Region of the Russian Federation.

The shipbuilding contract between Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard and the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) was signed in April 2018. The keel-laying ceremony was held on 10 April 2019.

Press center of Admiralteiskie Verfi earlier confirmed the plans to deliver the platform in July 2022. The ship may leave for the expedition as part of ice tests in autumn 2022.

“It is the first platform built in modern Russia so engineers and builders had to face numerous challenges,” AARI Director Aleksand Makarov told IAA PortNews in the Agency’s Special Project.

The one-of-a-kind North Pole (Severny Polyus) is an ice-resistant self-propelled platform capable of drifting and sailing in ice without icebreaking support at a speed of up to 10 knots. With its fuel stocks the ship endurance is up to two years. The all-season scientific-research platform with onboard equipment will be able to conduct geological, acoustic, geophysical and oceanographic observations. The platform has a helipad for Mi-38 helicopters. It can serve as a polar station offering comfortable and safe conditions of work and accommodation for 48 people including 14 crewmembers and 34 researchers.

The platform specifications: LOA: 83.1 m; breadth: 22.5 m; draft: 8.6 m; displacement: over 10,000 t; power propulsion unit: 4,200 kW; speed: at least 10 knots; hull strength - Arc8; fuel endurance: about 2 years; service life: at least 25 years; crew - 14; scientific personnel - 34. Class notation: KM(*) Arc5[1] AUT1-C HELIDECK-F Special purpose ship by Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

Admiralteiskie Verfi JSC (Admiralty Shipyards) is a key enterprise of shipbuilding, a centre of conventional submarine building of Russia. The shipyard is affiliated with the United Shipbuilding Corporation. A number of contracts are being successfully implemented at the shipyard for domestic and foreign customers. Two series of submarines are under construction now for RF and foreign Navies. Besides, a series of patrol icebreakers for RF Navy, a series of large shipping trawlers and a unique ice-resistant platform Severny Polyus are under construction. The Company’s staff exceeds 8,200 employees. In 2022, the shipyard celebrated its 318th anniversary.

Read more about ice-resistant platform North Pole in PortNews Media Group’s Special Project publication available in Russian >>>>

PortNews TV video on launching of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole held at Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard on 18 December 2020 >>>>



Related links:

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences sea trials of Severny Polyus platform >>>>

Delivery of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole scheduled for July 2022 >>>>

Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commenced mooring trial of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole>>>>



RF Gov't approves allocation of over RUB 2.1 billion to complete construction of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole >>>>

Readiness of ice-resistant self-propelled platform North Pole estimated at 85%>>>>

Russian Gov’t has allocated more than RUB 1 billion to complete the North Pole Arctic research vessel>>>>

Admiralty Shipyards celebrates launching of the IRSPP North Pole >>>>



Photos provided by Admiralteiskie Verfi press center