  • Home
  • News
  • Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 May 24 17:06

    Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG

    Tuula Liukko (M.Sc. (Eng.), MBA) started as CEO of Hamina LNG Oy on 16 May 2022, according to the company's release.

    Before joining Hamina LNG Oy, Tuula worked at Elenger as Commercial Director and at Elenger Marine as Safety Manager.

    Hamina LNG Oy is a joint venture of Hamina Energy Ltd, the Estonian energy company Alexela and the technology group Wärtsilä.

    The Hamina LNG Terminal is the only LNG terminal in Finland connected to the natural gas transmission system. The Terminal has a storage capacity of 30,000 m3. The services of the Terminal also include loading of trucks and ships as well as bunkering ships.

Другие новости по темам: Hamina LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 May 24

18:12 Vladimir Putin orders RF Prime Minister to take control over construction and modernization of checkpoints
17:49 RF Ministry of Industry and Trade expects delivery of hydrogen-powered prototype ship by 2024
17:26 NYK to invest in theDOCK’s Navigator II Fund
17:10 DP World is to combine its two multimodal operators in Europe
17:06 Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG
16:50 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard reports successful completion of North Pole platform contractor sea trials
16:31 Sanmar adds another new build azimuth tractor tug to its fleet
16:12 TotalEnergies signs an agreement for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project at Cameron LNG
15:56 Single window for ship data exchange to become mandatory - IMO
15:07 TotalEnergies signs LNG long-term sale contract with Hanwha Corporation
14:55 Royal Caribbean enters partnership with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping
14:18 Vladimir Putin suggests changing approach to designing of new transport infrastructure facilities
14:02 Rio Tinto and BP sign one-year trial of marine biofuels
13:32 Gothenburg takes delivery of fourth electric ferry powered by an EST-Floattech battery system
13:02 China ports container volume rises 1.7% from January to April of 2022, Ningbo Containerized Freight Index increase in May 2022
12:14 MacGregor has received a significant order to supply comprehensive RoRo equipment to three hybrid powered RoPax ferries
11:53 Over 150 hydraulic engineering facilities on Russia’s IWW to undergo reconstruction by 2025
11:25 IMO Secretary-General urges support for FSO Safer plan
11:02 Russian Chamber of Shipping supports Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
10:51 Keppel O&M secures another two jackup rig charter contracts worth up to S$120m
10:40 RF President orders to formalize Rosatom’s powers on administering NSR and organizing navigation within its waters
09:39 Liftings return to pre-COVID levels as Maersk catches COSCO - Alphaliner
09:39 Icebreakers of FSUE Atomflot assisted 341 ship calls in winter navigation season of 2021-22
08:48 MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on May 24

2022 May 23

18:28 Container terminal at Gangavaram Port to be ready by 2023 - The Hindu
17:26 Krasnoye Sormovo names newly built RSD59 dry cargo carrier after Nikolai Orlov
16:47 Russian companies can replace foreign manufacturers of navigation equipment - opinion
16:00 Prices for oil products in Russia to show downward correction – expert
15:29 Maersk Supply Service vessels will continue to support The Ocean Cleanup for another year
15:03 NYK and Nippon Yuka Kogyo develop new additive
14:38 Admiralteiskie Verfi shipyard commences sea trials of Severny Polyus platform
14:13 SCZONE will sign Green hydrogen contracts in November
13:35 Natural gas imports from Russia under Gasum’s supply contract has been halted
13:16 Fleet of Rosmorport’s Astrakhan branch expanded with dredger Kronshlot
12:57 NYK, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK conclude MoU with City of Yokohama for acceptance of ammonia-fueled tugboat
11:58 Berg Propulsion drives sustainability gains for CSL’s Great Lakes new generation
11:57 Transneft-Sibir prepared its river fleet for navigation season of 2022
11:09 Sercel acquires Geocomp, a leading US provider of infrastructure monitoring
10:40 RPI Research & Consulting forecasts Russia’s offshore oil production to reduce by 34% by 2030
10:36 NOAA requests proposals for design and construction of new ocean survey ships
10:13 Topsoe to build world’s largest electrolyzer production facility to accelerate Power-to-X capacity
09:14 Crude oil futures continue rising
08:53 MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on May 23

2022 May 22

15:41 Kongsberg: Major breakthrough towards a Common Data language in the energy industry
14:18 Victorian Gov't accepts Port of Melbourne Undertaking in response to ESC findings
13:27 Royal IHC delivers Beaver® 65 to DACINCO
12:03 APM Terminals Mobile to expand by 32 acres
11:34 Seaspan announces order for four 7,700-teu DF LNG containership newbuilds
10:51 Port of Oakland volume declines 7% as Shanghai struggles
10:32 Eleven start-ups awarded MINT-STARTUP Grant at the launch of Smart Port Challenge 2022

2022 May 21

14:07 CIP proposes to build a hydrogen island in the North Sea by 2030
13:27 Sanmar Shipyards delivers highly manoeuvrable and powerful tug to Svitzer
12:37 ISS issues RFPs to construct North America’s first zero-emissions towboats for Zeeboat, LLC
11:32 Callan Marine christens 28” CSD General Bradley
10:51 DP World expands ambitious sustainability strategy

2022 May 20

18:15 Inland ports urge the true completion of the European Network
18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:37 Port Kolomna holds keel-laying of Moskovsky-703 dredger, Project 4395
16:56 Gazpromneft Marine Bunker prolongs contract on operation of terminal in Saint-Petersburg port till 2027
16:05 Blue Tern to support jacket installation campaign on Neart na Goithe