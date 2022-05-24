2022 May 24 17:06

Tuula Liukko starts as CEO of Hamina LNG

Tuula Liukko (M.Sc. (Eng.), MBA) started as CEO of Hamina LNG Oy on 16 May 2022, according to the company's release.

Before joining Hamina LNG Oy, Tuula worked at Elenger as Commercial Director and at Elenger Marine as Safety Manager.

Hamina LNG Oy is a joint venture of Hamina Energy Ltd, the Estonian energy company Alexela and the technology group Wärtsilä.

The Hamina LNG Terminal is the only LNG terminal in Finland connected to the natural gas transmission system. The Terminal has a storage capacity of 30,000 m3. The services of the Terminal also include loading of trucks and ships as well as bunkering ships.