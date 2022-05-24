-
2022 May 24 16:31
Sanmar adds another new build azimuth tractor tug to its fleet
Sanmar Shipyards’ latest new-build delivery is to its own fleet operating at Nemrut Bay on the Aegean Sea, according to the company's release.
Delicay XIII is a twin Z-drive propeller tug in tractor configuration based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from acclaimed Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and has been designed and built for maximum efficiency in both harbour ship-handling and towage work.
With a LOA of 25.3m, moulded beam of 12m, least moulded depth of 4.46m and approximate extreme draft of 6.55m, Delicay XIII is powered by two CAT 3516C HD D rating main engines, each producing a minimum of 2.100kW at 1.600 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US 255FP azimuth thrusters. It can achieve a hefty bollard pull of 75 tons. Rated FiFi 1 for fire-fighting, the tug’s tank capacities include 83.900ltrs of fuel oil and 12.300ltrs of fresh water.
Within a few months of the arrival of Delicay XIII at Nemrut, Sanmar will deliver the 2019-built ASD tugboat Terminal XXIV, which had previously been part of its Nemrut fleet, to MedTug. Terminal XXIV will be the 4th tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to MedTug.
Другие новости по темам: Sanmar