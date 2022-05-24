2022 May 24 16:31

Sanmar adds another new build azimuth tractor tug to its fleet

Sanmar Shipyards’ latest new-build delivery is to its own fleet operating at Nemrut Bay on the Aegean Sea, according to the company's release.

Delicay XIII is a twin Z-drive propeller tug in tractor configuration based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from acclaimed Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and has been designed and built for maximum efficiency in both harbour ship-handling and towage work.

With a LOA of 25.3m, moulded beam of 12m, least moulded depth of 4.46m and approximate extreme draft of 6.55m, Delicay XIII is powered by two CAT 3516C HD D rating main engines, each producing a minimum of 2.100kW at 1.600 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US 255FP azimuth thrusters. It can achieve a hefty bollard pull of 75 tons. Rated FiFi 1 for fire-fighting, the tug’s tank capacities include 83.900ltrs of fuel oil and 12.300ltrs of fresh water.

Within a few months of the arrival of Delicay XIII at Nemrut, Sanmar will deliver the 2019-built ASD tugboat Terminal XXIV, which had previously been part of its Nemrut fleet, to MedTug. Terminal XXIV will be the 4th tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to MedTug.