2022 May 24 16:12

TotalEnergies signs an agreement for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project at Cameron LNG

TotalEnergies has signed an agreement with Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Corporation for the development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration (HCS) project at Cameron LNG, a natural gas liquefaction and export facility located in southwest Louisiana, U.S., according to the company's release.

The HCS project is primarily designed for capture, transportation, and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) from Cameron LNG. The CO2 will be captured by the acid gas removal units, dehydrated, compressed, and transported by pipeline about 10 kilometers away. It will then be permanently stored in a saline aquifer using an injection well with a capacity of up to 2 million tons of CO2 per year. In August 2021, the HCS project filed an application with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the construction permit of such an injection well – the first application to be accepted by the EPA in Louisiana.



Development of the Hackberry Carbon Sequestration project remains subject to definitive agreements, obtaining the necessary permits, and all partners reaching a final investment decision.



TotalEnergies’ focus is first to avoid then to reduce its emissions by developing and deploying a systematic approach, asset-by-asset, to implement the best available technologies. In particular, the Company is developing industrial projects for carbon capture, transport, and storage (CCS). Backed by core competencies in large-scale project management, gas processing and geosciences,

TotalEnergies is the world’s third-largest low-carbon LNG company, with a global market share of around 10% and a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The Company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, trading, and LNG bunkering.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.