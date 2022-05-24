2022 May 24 15:07

TotalEnergies signs LNG long-term sale contract with Hanwha Corporation

Against the backdrop of World Gas Conference 2022, TotalEnergies announces the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the Korea’s Hanwha Energy Corporation for the supply of 600,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 15 years, starting in 2024.

The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies’ global LNG portfolio, delivered to the Tongyeong regasification terminal in South Korea, and then used to supply Hanwha & HDC’s greenfield 1 GW power plant currently under construction next to the terminal.

TotalEnergies is the world’s third-largest low-carbon LNG company, with a global market share of around 10% and a global portfolio of nearly 50 Mt/y by 2025 thanks to its interests in liquefaction plants in all geographies. The company benefits from an integrated position across the LNG value chain, including production, transportation, trading, and LNG bunkering.

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.