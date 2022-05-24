2022 May 24 14:18

Vladimir Putin suggests changing approach to designing of new transport infrastructure facilities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested changing the approach to designing of new transport infrastructure facilities, according to the transcript of the meeting on transport complex development published at the official website of the Kremlin.



“I consider it correct to reject "business as usual" scenario when developing transport infrastructure with cargo base estimation taking into account only current demands to design and develop new routes. The capacity foreseen is not sufficient in the future. If we follow this static logic we will always be catching up with the capacity, it will never be sufficient, - said Vladimir Putin. – Infrastructure should be focused on the tomorrow demands and offer opportunities for business initiatives. The experience shows: as soon as new corridors appear, cargoes come to flow along them.”

According to the President, that should be true for transport projects in all regions of the country. “I speak about the development of the Eastern Operating Domain of the railways, and the Northern Latitudinal Railway, seaports of the Arctic and the Far East, South and the North-West, including modernization of Murmansk Transportation Hub, etc.,” he said.



The President also emphasized that the eastern direction is the most demanded one. “Its loading is guaranteed for years ahead. The same trends are seen on the southern routes where cargo turnover is growing and ‘bottlenecks’ start appearing, as specialists call them,” said Vladimir Putin.