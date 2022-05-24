2022 May 24 13:32

Gothenburg takes delivery of fourth electric ferry powered by an EST-Floattech battery system

Västtrafik, the organisation responsible for public transport in the Västra Götaland region, Sweden, has taken delivery of a fourth electric hybrid ferry powered by an EST-Floattech battery system, according to the company's release.

Built by Työvene in Finland, the Eloise is a 33-metre, double-ended commuter ferry designed to carry up to 298 passengers and 80 bicycles at speeds of up to 11 knots. The EST-Floattech installation is based on their flagship Green Orca 1050 High Energy Battery System (or ESS: Energy Storage System). This uses Lithium Polymer NMC cells which deliver exceptional cycle life and thermal performance together with a high discharge rate capability. EST-Floattech’s in-house battery management system (BMS) forms the basis of the Green Orca High Energy Module, a technology which has proven itself for more than a decade.

EST- Floattech’s current version is the result of ten years of continuous development. Multiple safety layers in the mechanical design and software ensure that it meets strict DNV and NMA class requirements. This commitment to continuous development means that the battery capacity of the Eloise is 25% higher than that of its sister ship the Elvy, which was delivered in 2019.

With an installed capacity of 1260 kWh, the Eloise is capable of six hours continuous electric operation. Recharging takes place using either shore power or the onboard diesel generator. Shipbuilder Työvene specialises in the design and build of small and medium-sized vessels for commercial operations. Their delivery of the Eloise to Västtrafik represents a significant step in the latter’s goal of having Gothenburg’s public transportation system fully electrified by 2030. Over 200 EST-Floattech energy storage solutions are in operation in a wide range of maritime applications.

EST-Floattech is specialized in developing, delivering and installing reliable, sustainable and safe battery systems for maritime and other applications. The in-house developed Battery Management System software is integrated to assure safe delivery and charging of power.

Uudenkaupungin Työvene has extensive experience in designing and building boats and vessels for professional use.