RF President orders to formalize Rosatom’s powers on administering NSR and organizing navigation within its waters

RF Government is to draft a law on introduction of amendments by July 15

RF President Vladimir Putin has ordered to formalize the powers of State Corporation “Rosatom” on administering the Northern Sea Route and on organizing navigation within the NSR waters, according to the presidential instructions published on his official website following the meeting on the development of Russia’s Arctic Zone held on 13 April 2022.

“To ensure: introduction of amendments into the legislation of the Russian Federation aimed at centralization of State Corporation “Rosatom”’s powers on administering the Northern Sea Route and on organizing navigation within the NSR waters,” read the instructions.

The Government is ordered to draft a law on introduction of amendments by July 15. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is responsible for the task implementation.