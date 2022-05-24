2022 May 24 08:48

MABUX: Bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes on May 24

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated slight irregular changes on May 23:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 735.46 (+0.08)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 973.08 (-1.71)

MGO - USD/MT – 1221.1 (-7.59)



As of May 23, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $27 (plus $17 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $7 (plus $18 the day before), in Houston by plus $54 (plus $34 the day before). This fuel grade was undercharged in Fujairah - by minus $12 (minus $5 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased in two out of four selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level increased by 20 points on May 23.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 23 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $24 (plus $17 the day before), in Singapore by plus $104 (plus $96 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $78 (plus $73 the day before), in Houston - plus $30 (plus $6 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were also registered in Houston where the overcharge level rose by 24 points on May 23.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 23: in Rotterdam - by plus $15 (plus $33 the day before), in Singapore by plus $18 (plus $24 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $216 (plus $229 the day before), in Houston - by plus $42 (plus $85 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level decreased by 43 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate slight upward changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may rise by 3-6 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 2-5 USD/MT.



