2022 May 23 11:57

Transneft-Sibir prepared its river fleet for navigation season of 2022

Image source: Transneft-Sibir

Transneft-Sibir says it has completed preparing its water transport for the navigation season of 2022.

Water transport is used for moving transport, special equipment, production facilities and inventory to areas difficult to reach by land road, as well as for delivery of personnel to sites of underwater line inspection.

Subdivisions of the company have conducted repair and maintenance of water transport mechanisms and units, navigation equipment, audible and light alarm equipment as well as testing of rescue and firefighting equipment, updating of pilot charts.

The ships have been put into operation with permits obtained from inspecting bodies.

Transneft-Sibir branches number 35 water transport units under supervision of Russian River Register including 10 tugs, 9 crew launches, 1 oil skimmer, 3 hovercraft, 12 non-self-propelled barges.

The ships operate in the Ob-Irtysh Basin. In the Tyumen Region and Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous District navigation begins in early May, in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District – in June.