  Sercel acquires Geocomp, a leading US provider of infrastructure monitoring
  • 2022 May 23 11:09

    Sercel acquires Geocomp, a leading US provider of infrastructure monitoring

    This acquisition will accelerate deployment of Sercel's S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions

    Sercel said that is has acquired Geocomp Corporation, specialized in high-value services and products for geotechnical risk management and infrastructure monitoring. This acquisition gives Sercel access to the US infrastructure market and will accelerate deployment of its S-lynks and S-scan infrastructure monitoring solutions.

    ​​​​​​Since its creation over 40 years ago by Dr. Allen Marr, who will continue as CEO, Geocomp​ has built a strong reputation for offering a complementary range of geotechnical monitoring, consulting and testing expertise and technology along with delivering effective solutions to address major safety issues on aging and risky infrastructures as well as more modern renewable energy construction projects. Geocomp is headquartered in Action, MA and present in major US cities. It employs 120 engineers, technicians and support staff.

    Dr. W. Allen Marr, Geocomp founder and CEO, said: “Becoming part of Sercel is a new and exciting chapter for Geocomp. This strengthens our ability to grow by providing more services to a broader base of clients. Sercel has the right approach to building business through collaboration and partnering with clients. Its industrial expertise and technological know-how represent a tremendous opportunity for Geocomp to expand its offering of products and monitoring solutions for the global infrastructure market."

    Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said: “We are delighted to have Geocomp on board. This acquisition is a major step in our strategy to become a significant global player in the fast growing infrastructure monitoring industry. We strongly believe that the complementary technologies and skills of Geocomp and Sercel will provide cutting-edge solutions to address the numerous infrastructure challenges in the US and international market."

