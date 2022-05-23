2022 May 23 08:53

MABUX: No firm trend on Global bunker market on May 23

Global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today



The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) increased on May 20:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 735.38 (+7.86)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 974.79 (+8.87)

MGO - USD/MT – 1228.76 (+7.78)



As of May 20, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was overvalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by plus $17 (plus $22 the day before), in Singapore - by plus $18 (plus $28 the day before), in Houston by plus $34 (plus $56 the day before). This fuel grade was undercharged in Fujairah - by minus $5 (plus $11 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel decreased for all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Houston where the overcharge level declined by 22 points on May 20.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on May 20 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $17 (plus $30 the day before), in Singapore by plus $96 (plus $89 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $73 (plus $91 the day before), in Houston - plus $6 (plus $7 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in half of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah where the overcharge level decreased by 18 points on May 20.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged in all selected ports on May 20: in Rotterdam - by plus $33 (plus $10 the day before), in Singapore by plus $24 (plus $14 the day before), in Fujairah – by plus $229 (plus $207 the day before), in Houston - by plus $85 (plus $103 the day before). MDI index for MGO increased for three out of four selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam and Fujairah where the overcharge level increased by 23 and 22 points respectively.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate irregular changes today. The price for 380HSFO and VLSFO may change by plus/ minus by 5-7 USD/MT, the price for MGO may change by plus/minus by 7-10 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com