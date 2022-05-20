  • Home
  • 2022 May 20 18:00

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY. Container throughput of Russian ports in 4M’2022 totaled 1.7 million TEUs, down 5.4% YoY
    • OTEKO obtained ISO 9001 certificate for handling of dry bulk cargo
    • Commercial Seaport of Murmansk completed its winter campaign
    • Rosmorport announced tenders for designing of port Korsakov reconstruction and Volga-Caspian Canal dredging   as well as reconstruction of federal property facilities in Sochi seaport and dredging in the port of Ust-Luga.
    • Expert RA lowered credit rating on Global Ports Investments Plc to ‘ruAA-’ amid reduction of cargo turnover in the Black Basin
    • The last pile for construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal in Sabetta has been manufactured
    • RF Government published Decree on specifics of border check points
    • Tender for maintenance dredging in the port of Ust-Luga declared void
    • Vladivostok Fish Terminal put into operation refrigerating facility of 7,000 tonnes in capacity fish
    • Marine Board meeting considered Diving Development Concept till 2035

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Regional authorities of RF Arctic Zone emphasize the need for development of river shipping - survey
    • Navigation season opened in all parts of North Dvina waterways
    • FESCO launched regular sea line from Russia to Vietnam.
    • Container traffic on Far East Railway in 4M’22 rose by 29.3% YoY
    • Sovcomflot’s fleet reduced to 111 ships after recent sales
    • RUSCON sent cargo to China via inland terminal in Nakhodka

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    Bunker Market

    Appointments

    • Andrey Severilov reelected as Chairman of Far Eastern Shipping Company BoD
