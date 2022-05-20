-
2022 May 20 18:00
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 4M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY. Container throughput of Russian ports in 4M’2022 totaled 1.7 million TEUs, down 5.4% YoY
- OTEKO obtained ISO 9001 certificate for handling of dry bulk cargo
- Commercial Seaport of Murmansk completed its winter campaign
- Rosmorport announced tenders for designing of port Korsakov reconstruction and Volga-Caspian Canal dredging as well as reconstruction of federal property facilities in Sochi seaport and dredging in the port of Ust-Luga.
- Expert RA lowered credit rating on Global Ports Investments Plc to ‘ruAA-’ amid reduction of cargo turnover in the Black Basin
- The last pile for construction of ice protection facilities at Utrenny terminal in Sabetta has been manufactured
- RF Government published Decree on specifics of border check points
- Tender for maintenance dredging in the port of Ust-Luga declared void
- Vladivostok Fish Terminal put into operation refrigerating facility of 7,000 tonnes in capacity fish
- Marine Board meeting considered Diving Development Concept till 2035
Shipping and Logistics
- Regional authorities of RF Arctic Zone emphasize the need for development of river shipping - survey
- Navigation season opened in all parts of North Dvina waterways
- FESCO launched regular sea line from Russia to Vietnam.
- Container traffic on Far East Railway in 4M’22 rose by 29.3% YoY
- Sovcomflot’s fleet reduced to 111 ships after recent sales
- RUSCON sent cargo to China via inland terminal in Nakhodka
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Three ships prepared for launching at Vilyuchinsk shipyard in Kamchatka
- RF Government gave instructions to correlate privileges under ‘keel quotas’ programme. RF Government’s Order on extension of the shipbuilding contracts for 2 years has been published.
- Subsidies for construction of crab catchers at Far East shipyards to be raised from 20% to 28%
- M/V Anatoly Cherneyev built for Kamchatka undergoes sea trials
- Atomenergomash manufactured first RITM-200 reactor for icebreaker Yakutia
- Competition for modernization of Simonovskiye workshops declared void
- USC head forecasts increase of orders from defense industry
- USC says trawlers covered by ‘keel quota’ programme should be redesigned for using domestic equipment
- USC set to start serial production of components for ship propulsion units in 2024-2025
- Severnaya Verf shipyard to announce third competition for modernization of its facilities in late May
- Port Kolomna holds keel-laying of Moskovsky-703 dredger, Project 4395
Bunker Market
- RS developed requirements on usage of alternative fuels
Appointments
- Andrey Severilov reelected as Chairman of Far Eastern Shipping Company BoD
