2022 May 20 17:37

Port Kolomna holds keel-laying of Moskovsky-703 dredger, Project 4395

Keel-laying of the Moskovsky-703 dredger of Project 4395 designed by Rostov based design bureau Stapel has been held at the production facilities of Port Kolomna JSC, the company told IAA PortNews. The keel-laying ceremony was opened by Vladimir Alekseyev, General Director of Port Kolomna JSC. In hydraulic engineering structure greeting speech Vladimir Alekseyev emphasized that no similar ships had been built in Russia over the recent three decades. According to him, the Government has been accelerating the rates of dredging fleet modernization.

Amon the ceremony participants were Konstantin Anisimov, Deputy Head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot); Head of Kolomna municipality Aleksandr Grechishchev; Head of Rechvodput Mikhail Drobin; Andrey Androsov, Chief Engineer of Moscow; Nikolay Yefremov, First Deputy to General Director of Russian River Register; Valery Belousov, Director of Russian River Register Moscow Branch; Dmitry Savin, General Director of Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation, general contractor under the project; Andrey Bogdanov, representative of Rostov Design Bureau Stapel.



The delivery is scheduled for early autumn of 2024. The dredger will be operated by Moscow Canal.



Key particulars of the dredger: length: 65.56 m; beam: 10.89 m; depth – 3.65 m; draft fully laden: 1.3 m; displacement – 653 t; dredging depth – up to 10m; crew – 28; endurance – 20 days; dredging capacity - 700 cbm/h.

Photos provided by Port Kolomna