2022 May 20 16:56

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker prolongs contract on operation of terminal in Saint-Petersburg port till 2027

Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, says it has prolonged its long-term contract on operation of fuel terminal in the port of Saint-Petersburg till 2027.



The bunker complex in the port of Saint-Petersburg is used for year-round storage and handling of marine fuel. Its annual output is about 800,000 tonnes of fuel. In 2022, the terminal is going to undergo modernization, particularly for expansion of the range of fuels.



The terminal’s tank farm has a capacity of 16,000 tonnes, a tank car discharge rack and berth infrastructure for loading of bunkering ships.



The company produces hybrid fuels. Low sulphur fuel complying with global environmental requirements has been under production at the terminal from 2019.



Gazpromneft Marine Bunker, a subsidiary of Gazprom Neft, was established in 2007 to provide year-round supplies of marine fuel and oils for sea and river vessels. Gazpromneft Marine Bunker currently numbers six subsidiary companies and operates in main sea ports of Russia.