2022 May 20 16:05

Blue Tern to support jacket installation campaign on Neart na Goithe

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier (FOWIC) has won a contract with jack-up installation vessel the Blue Tern for supporting the jacket installation campaign on the Neart na Goithe (NnG) offshore wind farm. The contract is included in FOWIC’s disclosed total backlog with a value of approximately EUR 355 million, according to the company's release.

Blue Tern will support the jacket installation campaign by doing drilling and possibly piling works. In early May of 2022, Saipem started mobilisation work on the Blue Tern in Esbjerg. After this, she will transit to Blyth to start the work on NnG. Back in late February, Blue Tern left Fayard in Demnark where she underwent upgrade work and then went straight on to the Kaskasi project off the coast of the German Island Helgoland.



Neart na Gaoithe means ‘strength of the wind’. NnG is a key UK offshore wind farm project and, with up to £1.8billion invested in its infrastructure, will have a major positive impact on the Scottish economy. NnG is located off the east coast of Scotland, 15.5 km off the Fife coast and covers an area of approximately 105 km2. EDF Renewables acquired NnG in 2018 and in 2019 sold a 50% stake to leading Irish Energy Company, ESB.



EDF Renewables UK and Ireland is a subsidiary of the EDF Group, one of the world’s largest low carbon electricity companies, and our investment and innovation is reducing costs for consumers and bringing significant benefits for communities.

ESB operates across the electricity market on the island of Ireland: from generation, through transmission and distribution to the supply of customers with an expanding presence across Great Britain. In 2017 ESB opened an office in Glasgow to spearhead further development of renewables, in particular onshore and offshore wind, across Scotland. ESB is the owner of the distribution and transmission networks in the Republic of Ireland (via ESB Networks) and Northern Ireland (via Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Ltd).