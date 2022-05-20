2022 May 20 15:29

DNV certifies first training platform provider Seably

DNV has awarded the Swedish maritime training platform Seably a new DNV competence certification for its digital services, according to the company's release.

The DNV SeaSkill™ standard ST-0595 is the first of its kind and addresses an emerging trend in the maritime training market: the emergence of training platform providers.

The standard’s certification framework aims to ensure the quality of the training platforms, as well as their learning products and operation. It was developed in co-operation with Seably as a pilot customer.



Rapid digitalization, a move to offer more learning experiences on board and two years of operating during a global pandemic have transformed the maritime training market. Greater digital portfolios and local providers seeking access to learners from around the world have led to the emergence of digital training platforms. They offer local providers the opportunity to elevate their courses beyond their regional market and gain access to customers worldwide.



In addition, DNV’s certification criteria also includes other service areas which the training platform may offer to their own customers. This covers services such as provision of training simulators, assessments, and the certification of learners on behalf of the onboarded training organisations, as well as content development and learning consultancy.



Seably is a marketplace for maritime training that creates smarter education for the industry through a fusion of good content, usability, and technology. Our team helps some of the world’s most innovative shipping companies and subcontractors to train their employees.



DNV is the independent expert in risk management and assurance, operating in more than 100 countries. DNV is the world’s leading classification society.