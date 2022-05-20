2022 May 20 14:24

USC is in talks with potential customers on construction of container ships

Ships of about 300 TEU in capacity can be in demand on the North-South corridor

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is in talks on construction of container ships at its shipyards, USC Head Aleksey Rakhmanov told journalists.

“There is a request. The related talks are underway,” he said adding that the negotiations cover the construction of ships of about 300 TEU in capacity for the North-South corridor. Potential contractors are shipyards in Saint-Petersburg, Sevastopol and Kronshtadt.

The North-South corridor connects Scandinavian countries and the North-West part of EAEU with the states of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean across the Caucasus and the Central Asia region. The corridor includes infrastructure for railway, road, air, sea and river transport.