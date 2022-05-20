2022 May 20 13:59

RF Navy to take delivery of 20 warships in 2022 – Vice Prime Minister Yury Borisov

Last year, the fleet of RF Navy expanded with 6 new warships

In 2022, RF Navy is to take delivery of 20 new warships, 5 boats and 21 support ships, Vice Prime Minister Yury Borisov said at the Marine Board meeting in the Admiralty.

According to him, modern Russia cannot exist without a powerful fleet.

“In 2021, 10 warships and 6 support ships were laid down under the state defense programme. RF Navy took delivery of 6 warships, 9 combat boats and 13 support ships. The delivery of 20 warships, 5 combat boats and 21 support ships is planned for this year,” said Yury Borisov.

The Marine Board meeting held today in Saint-Petersburg has considered the Draft Naval Doctrine and Diving Development Concept to 2035.

Photos by IAA PortNews