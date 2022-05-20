2022 May 20 12:43

USC set to start serial production of components for ship propulsion units in 2024-2025

Production of pod drives for a series of river/sea going ships and other systems is to begin in March 2022

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is going to start manufacturing components of ship propulsion units under the import substitution strategy in 2024-2025, USC Head Aleksey Rakhmanov told journalists when answering the question of IAA PortNews.

“In March of the next year we will launch serial production of pod drives for a series of river/sea going ships as well as thrusters and engines converted for maritime use. When it works, it is a full scale business segment. We understand that it will take us about two years to deal with technical solutions and starting from 2024-2025 we will transit completely to domestic production of reciprocating engines and other system that used to be bought abroad”, he said.

Center of Specialized Production “USC-Propulsion” (CSP OSK-Dvizheniye LLC ), USC company offering comprehensive services on designing, engineering, production, supply, servicing and warranty maintenance, modernization and repair of propulsion units for sea and river going ships, both defense and civil ones, has an in-house design bureau based on NPO Vint, a company with long experience in designing of propulsion systems. It lets create up-to-date sophisticated systems for all types of ships.

Production facilities of the company are located at the premises of Pilot Production Plant “Vega” and Center of Propulsion Systems “Zvezdochka”.