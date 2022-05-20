2022 May 20 12:24

Corvus Energy sets up US battery factory to meet market demand for hybrid and zero-emission vessels

Corvus Energy, the leading supplier of battery energy storage systems (BESS) for marine applications, is expanding its US operations by opening a new factory in The state of Washington, according to the company's release.

The US-based manufacturing facility, with an annual capacity of 200 MWh of stored energy capacity, will support demand for marine BESS in the Americas as the marine industry accelerates its adoption of decarbonization technology to meet global GHG emissions reduction targets.

The announcement of the signed agreement with the Port of Bellingham was celebrated in advance of the Nordic Innovation Summit in Seattle, WA, attended by the Washington State Chamber of Commerce and Norwegian Ambassador Anniken Krutnes.



Corvus Energy is a multi-national operation with a strong presence in the fastest-growing markets for maritime decarbonization technology. Corvus has existing battery factories in Bergen, Norway and in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada, and a sales and service network serving Europe, North America and Asia. With Corvus’ factory and world-renowned battery R&D team nearby in Richmond, British Columbia, the new US-based factory, as well as expanding US sales and service team, have access to expertise that is unparalleled in the industry.

Forecasts predict a huge increase in demand as decarbonization pushes forward– estimating a USD 800 million market for maritime energy storage systems in 2030. Corvus is well-positioned to be an innovator and market leader in zero-emissions solutions, having amassed the largest installed base of maritime ESS—more than 600 projects and millions of operating hours.

The Corvus Energy Storage Systems are already deployed to more than 30 vessels in North America, as well as 29 hybrid port cranes and 11 land-based drilling rigs. The HaiSea Marine tugs will serve the LNG export terminal in Kitimat BC and the Crowley e-Wolf currently being built at Master Boatbuilders will serve the port of San Diego.



Corvus estimates that over 1 billion kilograms of CO2 have already been abated from the use of its battery ESSs, and these emissions reductions will increase accumulatively as more vessel types and fleets deploy ESSs.



Corvus Energy is the supplier of energy storage systems (ESS) for maritime, offshore, subsea and port applications. Corvus Energy offers a full portfolio of ESS suitable for almost every vessel type, providing high power energy storage in the form of modular lithium-ion battery systems. The purpose-built, field-proven battery systems provide sustained power to hybrid and all-electric heavy industrial equipment, including large marine propulsion drives. Corvus Energy has unsurpassed experience from 600 projects, totaling over 400 MWh and more than 4 million operating hours. The company also develops maritime hydrogen fuel cells in collaboration with the world leader in fuel cell technology, Toyota Corporation.