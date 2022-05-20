2022 May 20 13:18

MOL holds joint public-private anti-piracy drill with LNG carrier 'LNG MARS'

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. announced that the company held a joint public-private sector anti-piracy training session with the LNG carrier 'LNG MARS' while the vessel was under way southern area of Ise Bay on May 13.

Based on a scenario that pirates were pursuing and closing in on the MOL-operated 'LNG MARS', the training focused on emergency telecommunication. The realistic drill included some tension-filled moments as the Japan Coast Guard's patrol ship 'Mizuho' rushed to the scene, and MOL confirmed the effectiveness of its risk management system and ensured that everyone concerned could communicate clearly and swiftly.



The JCG, in response to the report from the LNG MARS, dispatched its patrol ship Mizuho to rush to the scene. The patrol ship Mizuho contacted the LNG MARS and then reported the situation to the JCG. The JCG then conveyed information from the patrol ship Mizuho to concerned parties including the ship management company.

The Safety Operation Supporting Center was established in MOL's Tokyo Head Office on February 1, 2007, with the motto "Never let the captain get isolated." to prevent and effectively respond to various events and factors that may threaten the safety of vessel operation, such as the threat of global terrorism and abnormal weather phenomena. The center supports safe operation by transmitting information related to voyage safety to target vessels and other concerned parties, with a 24/7, 365 monitoring structure.



