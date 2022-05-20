2022 May 20 10:00

USC head forecasts increase of orders from defense industry

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) may not achieve diversification of its companies’ order portfolio, USC Head Aleksey Rakhmanov said at the New Horizons forum in Saint-Petersburg. According to him, there is trend towards ramping up construction of ships for RF Navy.



“Russian President had set us a task of balancing production with civil and military products to account for 50% of the revenues each. That is infeasible in view of the current situation in the country which requires a greater focus on military production,” he said adding that USC company have doubled manufacture of civil products over the recent eight years.



“Construction of about 100 warships and civil ships is currently underway. Over the recent eight years we have almost doubled production,” said Aleksey Rakhmanov.



According to the presentation of USC head, civil production has increased 1.8 times. In 2008-2014, USC delivered 63 vessels, in 2015-2021— 107.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.