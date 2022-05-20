2022 May 20 09:19

Crude oil futures decrease on possible rise of supplies to China

Crude oil fell by 0.43%-0.51%

As of 20 May 2022, 08:30 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for July settlement were trading 0.43% lower at $111.56 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.51% to $109.33 a barrel.



Crude oil futures decrease as China reserves can increase with Russian oil, PRIME says. According to media reports, China is in talks to buy Russian oil for strategic reserves. The talks are on the government level.