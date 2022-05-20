2022 May 20 08:56

MABUX: Irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on May 20

Bunker prices do not have any firm trend today



The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued firm downward movement as of May 19:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 727.52 (-10.23)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 965.92 (-7.66)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 220.98 (-28.02)



The correlation of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on May 19 showed overcharge of all kinds of major fuel in all selected ports. In particular, in the 380 HSFO fuel segment, the overprice premium was: Rotterdam - plus $22 (plus $26 the day before), Singapore - plus $28 (no change), Fujairah - plus $11 (plus $28) and Houston - plus $ 56 (plus $57). Thus, in the 380 HSFO segment, there is a slight reduction in overcharge margins amid some stabilization of price indices.



In the VLSFO segment, the MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) also registered an overpricing on May 19 in all selected ports. The overcharge premium was: Rotterdam - plus $30 (versus plus $33 the day before), Singapore - plus $89 (plus $69), Fujairah - plus 91 (plus $78), Houston - plus $7 (plus $3). The MDI index did not have any firm trend here: overpricing decreased in Rotterdam, but rose slightly in Singapore, Fujairah and Houston.



MGO LS fuel grade was, according to the MDI index, also overcharged in all selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 10 vs. plus $ 17 a day earlier, Singapore - plus $ 14 (plus $ 33), Fujairah - plus $ 207 (plus $ 213) and Houston - plus $103 (plus $118). There is also a gradual reduction of overprice premium.



We expect bunker prices do not have any firm trend today: 380 HSFO - plus 10-15 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus 10-20 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 2-25 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com