2022 May 19 17:48

Border checkpoint opened at Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga seaport

Border checkpoint has been opened at Ultramar terminal for mineral fertilizers in the port of Ust-Luga. A relevant order has been published and amendments have been introduced into the border checkpoint limits.



Ultramar LLC terminal for shipment of mineral fertilizers has been built under the project on construction of an industrial and logistic park (complex) in seaport of Ust-Luga for storing and handling of mineral fertilizers (handling, storage and railway infrastructure).