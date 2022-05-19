2022 May 19 16:41

New zero-emission Côte d’Ivoire Terminal receives first port equipment

Côte d’Ivoire Terminal has taken delivery of six electric fleet gantry cranes and 14 electric terminal tractors. Following the delivery of six electric gantry cranes starting this summer, the terminal is on track to be operational in November this year. The new Côte d’Ivoire Terminal will be the second container terminal at the Port of Abidjan, built and operated by a Bolloré Ports and APM Terminals consortium, according to the company's release.

The 30-metre-high fleet gantry cranes arrived on a semi-submersible vessel specially designed to carry gantry cranes. They will be used for the loading, unloading and storage of containers in the container yard. Supplied by ZPMC, the new gantries are equipped with the latest technologies, including a state-of-the-art control system, and a new-generation power supply system that significantly reduces CO2 emissions and energy consumption.

The 14 tractors to arrive at the terminal in April were the first of 36 APM 75T HE 100% electric tractors, 24 Powerpacks and 6 charging stations supplied by GAUSSIN.

The delivery of this equipment is a major step in the construction of this pioneering zero-emission terminal, which aims to improve logistics services in Côte d'Ivoire and the countries of the sub-region. Thanks to an overall investment of 262 billion CFA francs (approx. 400m Euro) the second terminal at the port of Abidjan will increase capacity in the port by 1.5 million containers per year.

With an area of 37.5 hectares, this new container terminal will be equipped to accommodate vessels with draughts of up to 16 metres along its 1,100 metres of quays.