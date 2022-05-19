2022 May 19 17:15

ClassNK certifies NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization, and adds new notations to ships

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has certified NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization, developed by NAPA, as its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions, after the solutions demonstrated examination support for at saving fuel and optimizing voyages for the fleet of Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun, according to ClassNK's release.

Following the certification, the society has upgraded notations for all the Nissen Kaiun vessels in its fleet using the solutions, which has marked the first time in the ClassNK register.

To promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, the society launched Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers digital equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

NAPA Fleet Intelligence is a cloud-based solution that combines actual online data on board and weather data with NAPA’s 3D model database to accurately assess and optimize performance, to advise any vessel, from a browser. NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization applies the same big data expertise to analyze vessel performance and optimize routing, but also factors in data from shipboard hardware on vessel operations for a more accurate picture of performance. Nissen Kaiun has been using NAPA’s solutions and has provided feedback and ideas for further improvement.

ClassNK has conducted a careful examination on NAPA Fleet Intelligence and NAPA Performance Monitoring and Optimization, resulting in the Innovation Endorsement certification. Following the certification, ClassNK received the application from the shipowner, and has added its Digital Smart Ship notations (DSS(EE2) to class certificates of all the ships using the solutions for the first time in the ClassNK register, which indicate the highest level of ship performance evaluation in its current framework.