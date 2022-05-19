2022 May 19 16:05

“K” Line Group’s Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal starts operation utilizing renewable energy

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Daito Corporation have started operation of “K” LINE Group’s first dedicated finished vehicle terminal in Japan, at Yokohama Daikoku C-4 Terminal from April 2022, according to the company's release.

On April 5th, “IVORY ARROW” operated by “K” LINE, a pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), made its first call at the terminal. The terminal is used not only as an export and transshipment base for finished vehicles (new and used vehicles) but also handle a wide variety of vehicles such as break-bulk cargoes by utilizing work facility with large roof in terminal in order to meet a variety of needs.

In addition, the terminal will use electric power generated from renewable energy sources with virtually zero CO2 emissions. The terminal will procure 100% wind-generated renewable energy from blockchain-based electricity traceability service (a service for specifying the power plants from which electricity is procured) of “Minna-Denryoku”, operated by UPDATER Corporation.

In last November, “K” LINE has revised a part of long term environmental guideline “K”LINE Environmental Vision 2050” and set a new target for 2050 as “The challenge of Achieving Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions”.