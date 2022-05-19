2022 May 19 15:06

Port of Salalah commissions new equipment to increase efficiency and meet demand

This year, the Port of Salalah, Oman, has brought sixteen new eco-efficient, rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTG’s) from ZPMC into operation and three new mobile harbour cranes from Liebherr. This has enabled the port to expand operations, enhance container and general cargo handling and reduce the terminal’s environmental impact, according to APM Terminals's release.



The contract with ZPMC and Liebherr is a part of a wider investment in expanding the Port’s future capacity to ensure the terminal is equipped with the latest technology and equipment to support local and international business customers. This agreement aligns with Oman’s 2040 Vision, to elevate infrastructure as a key economic instrument to further grow the transportation and logistics sector.



Reducing fuel burn by 20%, the new RTGs are an important step in the terminal’s long-term plan to have zero-carbon emissions. They are fitted with the latest Siemens technology and are capable of lifting 41-tons, with six wide stacking plus truck lanes. They can be fully monitored remotely and are integrated with the asset digitization system currently being installed in the terminal to monitor production and efficiency. In addition, they have laser anti-collision systems to provide protection to machinery and pedestrians.



In the latest Container Port Performance Index (CPPI 2020) produced by the Transport Global Practice of the World Bank, the Port of Salalah achieved world class efficiency, ranking 6th amongst 351 ports globally.



The Port of Salalah Container Terminal has a 2.4 km container berth quay and seven berths of up to 18m draft. Its infrastructure can handle the world's largest container vessels, as well as bulk cargo, bunkering and warehousing. The terminal has an annual capacity of 5 million TEU and is viewed as the region's best located port for access the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and East Africa.



Terminals signed a 30-year concession agreement with the government of Oman to build and manage this world-class container facility until 2028. APM Terminals holds a 30% stake in the Port operating company Salalah Port Services. Other shareholders include the government (20%), government pension funds (23%), and others (27%).

Since then, the Port has made significant strides towards achieving world-class operational standards. Around US$800 million has been invested in infrastructure.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. The 75 terminals in the global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year.



APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.