2022 May 19 13:49

Vladivostok Fish Terminal puts into operation refrigerating facility of 7,000 tonnes in capacity

Image source: Primorsky Territory Government, by Peotr Korko

A refrigerating facility of 7,000 tonnes in capacity has been put into operation at Vladivostok Fish Terminal (VFT) today, 19 May 2022. According to the press center of the Primorsky Territory Government, the first batch of fish products has already been placed for storage.



The facility covers an area of over 4,000 square meters, its capacity is 7,140 tonnes of fish product which can be unloaded from ships by portal cranes.



Valery Korko, Head of the Primorsky Territory Fisheries Agency, emphasized that, amid sanctions and closure of Chinese ports, such refrigerating complexes help fishing companies in terms of logistics and preservation of their products quality.



The new complex with its modern handling and storage infrastructure will ensure the increase of VFT throughput capacity by over 500,000 tonnes per year.



The project on construction of a modern temperature-controlled storage facility has been implemented by Vladivostok Fish Terminal LLC, a resident of the Free Port. Investments into the project implementation totaled about RUB 670 million, 256 jobs have been created.



Vladivostok Fish Terminal is the leader among food clusters of Russia in terms of fish product volumes. In 2021, its throughput totaled 507,000 tonnes. Year-to-date, the company has handled almost 170,000 tonnes of fish products including 50,000 tonnes in refrigerated containers.

Photos by Peotr Korko. Source: Primorsky Territory Government