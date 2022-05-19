2022 May 19 13:02

Wärtsilä completes delivery of 15 LPG fuel supply systems

The technology group Wärtsilä has completed delivery of its LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) to 15 Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels owned and operated by BW LPG, according to the company's release.

The Oslo-listed company is a world leader in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping, and has the world's largest fleet of VLGC vessels. BW LPG ordered the first four of these 15 systems in 2018, immediately following Wärtsilä's full-scale testing of a full-sized 2-stroke marine engine operating with LPG fuel.

This was the world's first such testing protocol, and the performance attained was seen as exceeding expectations. Orders for a further 11 systems were placed in 2020.

The Wärtsilä LFSS is a key enabler for the use of LPG as an environmentally sustainable marine fuel. It meets IMO emission limits without the need for exhaust scrubber systems. Compared to heavy fuel oil (HFO), LPG reduces sulphur oxide (SOx) emissions by 97 percent, nitrous oxide (NOx) emissions by approximately 20 percent, greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 24 percent, and particulate matter emissions by 90 percent.

In the retrofitting of these 15 vessels, Wärtsilä has had system integrator responsibilities. This has involved not only the installation of the LFSS, but also the required ship design modifications. The Wärtsilä LPG Fuel Supply System is available as a stand-alone solution, or as an integrated element within the LPG cargo handling system.

