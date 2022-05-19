2022 May 19 12:28

Development of programme for Ship Repair, Modernization and Components conference is underway

The event organized by PortNews Media Group will be held as part of SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA on 20 September 2022

The Organization Committee of the Conference “Ship Repair, Modernization and Components” continues organizing the event’s business part.

Owners of commercial sea-going fleet used to have their sophisticated ships repaired and serviced abroad which is not possible in the current political situation. Orders for ship repair can return to Russia. For that purpose, issues that have been aggravating for decades should be addressed.

The Conference will comprise three sessions:

Regulatory framework of ship repair market in Russia

Modernization and construction of ship repair facilities. Major projects

Components: equipment, materials, technologies, supply chains

A small industry-focused exhibition can be arranged in the lobby.

The conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group with the support of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) and in partnership with Nordic Engineering.

Industry Partners: All-Russia Association of Fishery Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), Fishery Shipowners Association (FSA).

Participation fee is foreseen. More about the event >>>>