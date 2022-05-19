2022 May 19 11:11

PortNews issues its annual analytical report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”

The Report contains information on ships built and industry projects implemented in 2021 as well as expert outlook on Russian shipbuilding

Russia’s leading maritime industry media group PortNews has prepared the fifth Annual Analytical Report “Civil Shipbuilding in Russia”. It contains information about ships built and industry projects implemented in 2021 as well as expert outlook on Russian shipbuilding in the near time.

The editors had collected reliable and comprehensive information on situation in domestic shipbuilding market of 2021. The report also tells about measures undertaken by the government and businesses in challenging economic conditions of unprecedented pressure of sanctions to ensure uninterrupted operation of shipbuilding companies in new reality.

The Shipbuilding section offers statistics and enumerates the largest civil orders completed by Russian shipyards in 2021, provides analysis of factors which caused delay in implementation of shipbuilding contracts, share opinions of the industry players. The section’s articles tell about implementation of Russia’s largest investment projects on construction of new shipyards and retrofitting the existing shipbuilding facilities.

Special attention is paid to the development of ship repair. As national fleet undergoes modernization, this segment needs support from the government to upgrade and develop ship repair facilities.

One of the articles is focused on why fishing ships construction at Russian shipyards is losing momentum. Delivery deadline disruption is possible due to sanctions. The authorities are looking into extension of the shipbuilding contracts for 2 years.

The Report also provides detailed coverage of projects on construction sophisticated and unique ships.

The editorial team hopes the Report materials will help the state bodies create new economic basis for Russia’s shipbuilding industry and will be useful for the business in making strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation.

Tatyana Vilde, Editor-in-Chief of the Analytical Report tv@portnews.ru

Content in Russian >>>>

The Report pdf version in Russian >>>>