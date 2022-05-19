  • Home
    H2-Industries set to clear the oceans of plastic waste and produce clean fuel from innovative ship design

    H2-Industries and TECHNOLOG Services, a naval architecture company, have joined forces to develop 3D designs for an innovative concept ship that will collect plastic waste that currently blights the world’s oceans and then converts it into clean hydrogen, allowing surplus hydrogen to be shipped back to shore, according to the company's release.

    Plastic pollution in oceans and other bodies of water continues to grow sharply and could more than double by 2030, according to an assessment by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). Plastic debris is currently the most abundant type of litter in the ocean, making up 80 per cent of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.

    According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year. Plastic is found on the shorelines of every continent, with especially high levels of plastic waste found near popular tourist destinations and densely populated areas.

    The ship is being designed to be more than 150 metres in length, the exact size to be clarified at the design stage, depending on optimal storage capacity. The plan is for the ship to travel at four knots with the waste plastic collected by two smaller vessels towing a two-mile net that funnels the waste from the surface and up to ten metres below it.

    The most novel feature of the vessel will be the open bow design that allows the collected plastic waste to be fed onto conveyors and into the storage hold. This waste will be converted into hydrogen by the same thermolysis process that the H2-Industries’ plants will be using on shore. For every 600 kg of waste collected, approximately 100 kg of hydrogen can be produced and, then, stored in liquid organic hydrogen carrier, a fluid generally referred to as “LOHC,” which is a special liquid that can carry hydrogen, in 20-foot containers. These containers will be transferred to smaller vessels by onboard cranes for delivery to shore.

    The ship will be designed to run on electric motors using the LOHC produced, on board, as its fuel and creating electricity using H2-Industries’ 19 inch eRelease racks. Each rack will hold 48 KW of installed power and there will be multiple racks to deliver the approximately two MW that a ship of this size will require. This is the same technology H2-Industries has developed and which it intends to deploy in cruise liners, super-tankers, and large container ships. H2-Industries has received preliminary approval to build its first LOHC hub in East Port Said in Egypt and is currently in discussions with more than 20 countries and, as well, with several ports worldwide.

    One constraining factor for production is the volume of plastic feedstock. One rotary kiln can handle 600 kgs of waste every hour and that will generate approximately. 100 kgs of hydrogen. Each ship will be designed to be fitted with multiple kilns to match the speed of plastic collection. It is envisaged that each ship will collect plastic for around a year in one location before moving on to another water waste site. To ensure no marine wildlife is endangered during the waste collection process, the vessel will employ industry tested technology developed for the seawater intake for desalination plants designed to protect wildlife and habitats.

    H2-Industries Inc. is a global hydrogen generation and energy storage solutions company headquartered in New York City, USA. Founded by Dipl.-Ing. Michael Stusch in 2010, the business focused on developing technologies that generate, store, transport and release green hydrogen using Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carriers (LOHC). The hydrogen can then be economically extracted and used to help create electrical energy. At present, H2-Industries Inc. is engaged in commercialization activities in twenty countries on five continents, collaborating with leading suppliers and consultants worldwide to facilitate the deployment of its suite of technologies.

    With around 20 employees, TECHNOLOG services GmbH is active both in maritime consulting and in ship design. The service portfolio covers the areas of shipbuilding, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, facility, equipment and project management. Other core competencies of TECHNOLOG services GmbH include checking drawings and construction supervision as well as the integration of external expertise for customer- and needs-oriented objectives.

