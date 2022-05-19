2022 May 19 11:32

EU policymakers still need more ambitious green measures - Danish Shipping

A step towards a renewal of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme, ETS, was taken yesterday when the Environment Committee of the European Parliament agreed among the 1,711 amendments tabled, according to Danish Shipping.

"Yesterday's vote is an expression of an ambitious green agenda, but there is room for improvement and the need for adjustments so that the ETS system can truly drive the transition to green fuels," says Maria Skipper Schwenn, Director of Climate, Environment and Safety at Danish Shipping.

“It is important for Danish shipping companies that all greenhouse gases - not just CO2 - must be included in the emissions trading scheme. It is positive that the Environment Committee has chosen to include greenhouse gases in a broad sense, which is a prerequisite for the industry's move away from fossil fuel. Conversely, it is a pity that there has been no understanding of a favourable system when ships recycle carbon in new and significantly more expensive alternative fuels such as Power-to-X, which converts green power into fuels. An ambitious green legislation should ensure the incentive for first movers to invest in new fuels and zero-emission technologies,” emphasizes Maria Skipper Schwenn.



The next step on the road to a revised ETS, which includes shipping, is a vote in the European Parliament on 6-9 June followed by negotiations with the EU Member States. The revised ETS is expected to enter into force at the turn of the year.