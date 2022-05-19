2022 May 19 11:03

Ports Long Beach and Los Angeles give update on Clean Air Action Plan

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles will give a progress update on the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan on Wednesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. to noon. The meeting will include a status update of the ports’ technology advancement projects, feasibility assessment studies of cargo handling equipment and drayage trucks, and the Clean Truck Fund Rate, according to the company's release.



Updated in 2017, the CAAP is a comprehensive strategy for accelerating progress toward a zero-emission future while protecting and strengthening the ports’ competitive position in the global economy. Since 2005, port-related air pollution emissions in San Pedro Bay have dropped 87% for diesel particulate matter, 58% for nitrogen oxides, and 97% for sulfur oxides. Targets for reducing greenhouse gases from port-related sources were introduced as part of the 2017 CAAP. The document calls for the ports to reduce GHGs 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and 80% below 1990 levels by 2050. The Clean Air Action Plan was originally approved in 2006.



The Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach are the two largest ports in the US, first and second respectively, and combined are the ninth-largest port complex in the world. The two ports handle approximately 40% of the nation’s total containerized import traffic and 25% of its total exports. Trade that flows through the San Pedro Bay ports complex generates more than 3 million jobs nationwide.