2022 May 19 10:36

Global Ship Lease announces new forward charter agreement

Global Ship Lease, Inc. announced a forward agreement of a 48-52 month charter for the 8,600 TEU, 2004-built GSL Ningbo. The charter under the new terms is scheduled to commence in July 2023, at a rate generating average annualized EBITDA of approximately $16.6 million, which is 3.1 times that under its existing charter agreed in late 2020, according to the company's release.



Global Ship Lease is an independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. It was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2008.

As at May 17, 2022, Global Ship Lease owned 65 containerships, ranging from 1,118 to 11,040 TEU, with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 TEU. 32 ships are wide-beam Post-Panamax.