  • 2022 May 19 09:56

    RS developed requirements on usage of alternative fuels

    Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) says it has developed requirements on usage of alternative fuels. The relevant Circular letter (No. 312-09-1760c) to the Rules for Classification and Construction of Seagoing Ships is available on the official website of RS. The document comes into effect on 1 July 2022.

    The new requirements introduced into the Rules for Classification and Construction of Seagoing Ships will apply to ships equipped for using methanol and ethanol as marine fuel. For such vessels RS introduces class notation distinguishing mark LFLFS (Me) or LFLFS (Et) – Low Flashpoint Liquid Fuelled Ship, (Мethanol) or (Ethanol). This notation means that a ship meets new RS requirements, International Code of Safety for Ships using Gases or other Low-flashpoint Fuels and MSC.1/Circ.1621 (Interim Guidelines For The Safety Of Ships Using Methyl Ethyl Alcohol As Fuel).

    When developing the requirements RS analyzed the existing regulations on using methanol and ethanol as fuels on ships, assessed their advantages over other fuels as well as factors hindering their application, considered the experience of designing and operation of such ships. New requirements cover all the key structures and schemes, define crew protection measures and principles of safe navigation for LFLFS ships. Their need comes from the growing interest to alternative fuels in shipping amid growing price of oil fuel, environmental restrictions on NOx, Sox and CO2 emissions and demands on energy efficiency of ships. Further development and elaboration of RS requirements on usage of methanol and ethanol as fuel will be based on experience of such ships operation.

Другие новости по темам: methanol, alternative fuels, RS, ethanol, bunker  


