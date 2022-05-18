2022 May 18 17:56

Gasum considers that natural gas imports from Russia could end this week

Gasum considers there to be a real risk of the natural gas supplies under the company’s gas supply contract ending and that it is likely that imports of natural gas from Russia to Finland will cease either late on Friday, May 20 or on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Gasum has not received any information about the matter from Gazprom Export or from the Russian transmission operator, according to the company's release.

Gasum will continue preparing for the situation together with its customers and the national authorities responsible for emergency supply. During the coming summer season, Gasum will aim to ensure the availability of gas for its Finnish natural gas customers from other sources through the Balticconnector gas pipeline. However, constraints on transmission capacity can make this challenging.



