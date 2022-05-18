  • Home
    Port of Antwerp-Bruges & CMB.TECH prepare the first hydrogen-powered tugboat

    Port of Antwerp-Bruges and CMB.TECHwill soon welcome the Hydrotug, the first hydrogen-powered tugboat, according to the company's release. The Hydrotug consists of two BeHydro V12 dual fuel medium speed engines that can run on hydrogen and traditional fuel. This ground-breaking development will be used by Port of Antwerp-Bruges as an important step in the transition to a sustainable, climate neutral port by 2050 and will be operational in the first quarter of 2023.

    With the Hydrotug, CMB.TECH confirms its international pioneering role in the transition to ships powered by environmentally-friendly fuel.

    The Hydrotug is part of an integral greening programme for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges fleet. With this innovation, Port of Antwerp-Bruges strives to integrate the most environmentally-friendly technologies available. The Hydrotug can store 415kg of compressed hydrogen in 6 stillages installed on deck and eliminates the emission's equivalent of 350 cars.

    BeHydro, a joint venture between CMB.TECH & ABC, has recently developed the technology for medium-speed engines with a higher power output. The Hydrotug is the first vessel to be powered by these dual fuel medium speed engines – each providing 2 megawatts - with the latest EU Stage V emissions after treatment. The engines passed the necessary Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) that validate the correct operation of the equipment. This is required by Lloyd’s Register, a global professional service that specializes in engineering and technology for the maritime industry and improves the safety of ships.

    The first water launch of the Hydrotug at Armón Shipyards in Navia Spain took place Monday, the 16th of May, and in the next few months, ​ the remaining construction works on the ship will be completed (outfitting) so sea trials can follow later this year. The goal is to deliver the Hydrotug by the end of this year and to have it fully operational in the first quarter of 2023 in Antwerp.

    CMB (Compagnie Maritime Belge) is a diversified shipping and logistics group based in Antwerp, Belgium. CMB owns and operates 147 seagoing vessels in dry bulk (Bocimar), container transport (Delphis), chemical tankers (Bochem) & crew transfer vessels (Windcat). CMB is also active in cleantech (CMB.TECH) and real estate (MCA Facilities, Maritime Campus Antwerp). CMB has offices in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany (Hamburg), UK (Lowestoft and Brentwood) and The Netherlands (Amsterdam).

    With an overall throughput of 289 million tons per year, Port of Antwerp-Bruges is a critical hub in worldwide trade and industry. The port is a crucial link for the handling of containers, breakbulk and for the throughput of vehicles. Port of Antwerp-Bruges is home to 1.400 companies and accommodates the largest integrated chemical cluster in Europe. The port provides, directly and indirectly, a total of around 164.000 jobs and generates an added value of 21 billion euros.

    The port sites of Antwerp and Zeebrugge are operated by the Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority, a limited liability company of public law with the City of Antwerp and the City of Bruges as its shareholders. The port employs 1,800 people. Vice-Mayor of Antwerp Annick De Ridder is President of the Board of Directors, the Mayor of Bruges Dirk De fauw is the Vice-President. Jacques Vandermeiren is CEO and President of the Executive Committee, which is responsible for the port’s day-to-day management.

    BeHydro is a joint venture between ABC and CMB.TECH. This joint venture combines the skills of a multi-fuel engine manufacturer with the insights of a cleantech company that builds, owns, operates and designs applications that run on hydrogen and ammonia. Many industries such as shipping, railways and power generation need technologies to make the energy transition happen.

