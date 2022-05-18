2022 May 18 15:11

Container throughput of Russian ports in 4M’2022 totaled 1.7 million TEUs, down 5.4% YoY

Image source: Global Ports

The steepest fall was regisistered in the Baltic Basin, by 22.9%

In January-April 2022, container throughput of Russian ports totaled 1.71 million TEU, down 5.4% (1.81 million TEU), year-on-year, according to Association of Commercial Sea Ports. Container throughput calculated in tonnes showed a steeper fall, by 10.7% to 17.8 million tonnes. Container exports decreased by 3.4% to 720.7 thousand TEU, imports — by 9.8% to 691 thousand TEU, transit dropped by over a half from 59.6 thousand TEU to 22.6 thousand TEU while short-sea traffic rose by 16.5% to 277.3 thousand TEU.



Handling of refrigerated containers totaled 175.9 thousand TEU (-7.8%). Handling of empty containers rose by 23.2% to 447.5 thousand TEU.



Container handling in the ports of the Far East Basin rose by 15.1% to 720.3 thousand TEU. In the Baltic Basin, it sank by 22.9% to 632 thousand TEU (imports – by 28.4% to 279.9 thousand TEU). Seaports in the Black Sea Basin saw a decrease of 5.1% to 298 thousand TEU. In the Arctic Basin, container handling rose by 25.1% to 59.9 thousand TEU, in the Caspian Basin – by 1.3% to 1 thousand TEU.



After February 24, major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE announced suspension of cargo bookings to/from Russia.