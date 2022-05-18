2022 May 18 14:13

UAE to build LNG plant to double its export capacity - Bloomberg

The Abu Dhabi National Co. plans to construct a new liquefied natural gas plant that would more than double its export capacity amid a growing demand, according to Bloomberg.

To be built at Fujairah, the plant will be able to produce as much as 9.6 million tons a year.

Currently, the UAE has three liquefaction plants with a total capacity of 5.8 million tons per annum at Das Island, located inside the Gulf.

This comes as the UAE races to expand its exports amid a growing demand following Russia’s operation in Ukraine.