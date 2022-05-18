2022 May 18 13:44

Subsidies for construction of crab catchers at Far East shipyards to be raised from 20% to 28%

The limit is to be increased from RUB 340 million to RUB 560 million

Subsidies for construction of crab catchers at Far East shipyards to be raised from 20% to 28% of construction costs. Relevant amendments into RF Government’s Decree No 1138 (dated 29 June 2020) are being developed, according to Rosrybolovstvo (Russian Federal Fisheries Agency).

The subsidy is provided upon the construction completion from 2021.

With the amendments, the limit of the subsidy is to be increased from RUB 340 million to RUB 560 million (RUB 560 million for ships worth RUB 1.9-2.0 billion).

The decision is made in view of construction costs increase. In 2021, average construction cost of a crab catcher rose by about 13% (expense portion), or about RUB 220 million, to about RUB 1.9-2 billion.

41 crab catching ships are under construction under the programme of crab auctions with investment obligations. Orders for 16 of 41 ships have been secured by the Far East shipyards: 8 ships – by Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard, 6 – by Vostochnaya Verf, 2 – by Khabarovsk Shipyard.

In 2021, Far East Coast, LLC was provided with RUB 240.4 million as a subsidy to cover the cost of crab catcher Okhotsk construction at Vostochnaya Verf. The resources were provided by the Ministry of Industry and Trade from the Reserve Fund of RF Government.

In 2022, Far East Coast, LLC is to get a subsidy to cover the construction cost of crab catcher Ayan built by Vostochnaya Verf and delivered in May 2022.

According to Rosrybolovstvo, the Far East shipyards are to complete the construction of 4 ships in 2023 and 9 ships in 2024.

