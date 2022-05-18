2022 May 18 14:02

Bureau Veritas and Climate Neutral Commodity join forces

Bureau Veritas and Climate Neutral Commodity (CNC) are joining forces to support their clients as they take action to accelerate the energy and ecological transitions, according to Bureau Veritas's release. For this, CNC defined the first ever certification standard for carbon-neutral transactions and services in the raw materials industry and Bureau Veritas will be the chosen preferred verification body to validate these carbon-neutral commodities.

The commodity industry is the main contributor to global greenhouse gases emissions (agriculture and land use: 24%, energy: 35%, mining: 7%, etc.). However, a number of "green" commodity actions and transactions are now being developed (LNG, marine fuels, steel, aluminum, cobalt, etc.). Climate Neutral Commodity and Bureau Veritas are joining forces to help their clients reduce their carbon footprint.

In concrete terms, Climate Neutral Commodity has defined an independent and transparent certification protocol to validate climate-neutral commodity transactions (from extraction to delivery or to final consumption) and services (with the "Climate Neutral Services" certification, for transport solutions for example). Bureau Veritas will be Climate Neutral Commodity's preferred verification body.

CNC is currently working with commodity producers to certify first cradle-to-gate climate neutral oil and minerals transactions in Middle East, Asia and Africa. CNC is also collaborating with maritime companies to issue Climate Neutral Services certification for shipping solutions (“chartering contracts”) for vessels in Asia and Europe.