2022 May 18 11:49

CF Industries joins the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping has announced that CF Industries will become a Strategic Partner, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration and contribution to the development of zero carbon technologies and solutions for the maritime industry.

As one of the world’s leading ammonia producers, CF Industries brings decades of experience in safe production, storage, transport, and trade of ammonia and is supporting global decarbonization by producing nearly 2 million tons of low-carbon ammonia production capacity by 2024.

This includes installing a 20MW electrolyzer to enable the production of green ammonia at its Donaldsonville Complex in Louisiana. All are critical aspects when looking to unlock ammonia as a fuel pathway, enabling the transition of the maritime industry.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a not-for-profit, independent research- and development center working across the energy- and shipping sectors with industry, academia, and authorities. With Partners, the Center explores viable decarbonization pathways, facilitates the development and implementation of new energy technologies. The Center is placed in Copenhagen but work with partners globally. The Center was founded in 2020 with a start-up donation of DKK 400m from the A.P. Moller Foundation. Corporate Partners to the Center include: Alfa Laval, American Bureau of Shipping, A.P. Moller - Maersk, bp, Cargill, CF Industries, DP World, Hapag-Lloyd, MAN Energy Solutions, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Mitsui, NORDEN, NYK Line, Seaspan Corporation, Siemens Energy, Stolt Tankers, Sumitomo Corporation, Swire Group, Topsoe, TotalEnergies and V.Group.