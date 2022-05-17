2022 May 17 18:37

United Heavy Lift orders two additional Eco-Lifter newbuildings

United Heavy Lift (UHL) has ordered two additional Eco-Lifter newbuildings, to be delivered in 2023 and 2024, according to the company's release.

Between 2019 and 2022, UHL took delivery of seventeen state-of-the-art F900 Eco-Lifters newbuildings, which are already raising the standard for eco-friendly breakbulk and heavy lift ocean transport. UHL operates one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient MPP heavy lift fleets on the market with lifting capacities of up to 900 mtons. With a fleet of over 20 vessels, UHL has relatively full order books the coming years.



UHL will be taking delivery of the two F900x Eco-Lifter newbuildings at the CSSC shipyard in Hudong, China in 2023 and 2024.

Once the Eco-Lifter newbuilding program is completed, UHL will service its clients with a fleet of nineteen F900 Eco-Lifter vessels, representing the most modern, fuel-efficient, and homogeneous heavy lift fleet in the market. “The carbon footprint of the F900 class is 30-50% less compared to the existing heavy lift fleet in the market.” states Mr. Bonnesen, managing director of UHL.

Through the engineering arm of the UNITED GROUP, United Engineering Solutions GmbH, UHL has access to a team of over 30 naval architects, marine engineers, and port captains, who provide a range of sophisticated technical transport solutions.