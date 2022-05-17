2022 May 17 17:46

Euroseas signs contract for the construction of two additional fuel efficient feeder containerships

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, has exercised its option to proceed with the construction of two additional eco design fuel efficient containerships, according to the company's release.

The vessels will have a carrying capacity of about 2,800 teu each and will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in South Korea. The two newbuildings are scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2024. The total consideration for these two newbuilding contracts is approximately $86 million and will be financed with a combination of debt and equity.

The vessels are sisterships of four other vessels ordered by Euroseas Ltd. in June 2021 and January 2022; Euroseas Ltd. has also ordered, and previously announced, three 1,800 teu vessels at the same shipyard. The Company also announced that it intends to upgrade the engines of all of its six 2,800 teu vessels ordered to Tier III type (from Tier II) and have the ships be LNG-ready where possible for a total incremental cost for all vessels of about $11 million. Tier III type engine achieve lower NOx emissions.

The three 1,800 teu vessels were ordered with Tier III type engines and are LNG-ready.